210525-N-PC065-1009 NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2021) Senior Chief Damage Controlman Chuck Harville (right) presents Chief Gunner's Mate Alejandro MartinezRodriguez with a gift from the chiefs’ mess as MartinezRodriguez departs the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) for the final time, May 25, 2021. Sailors who complete a full tour of duty aboard the Arlington are afforded the option to be "rung off" the ship prior to a permanent change of station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 13:16 Photo ID: 6662162 VIRIN: 210525-N-PC065-1009 Resolution: 5586x3724 Size: 692.13 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fair winds and following seas shipmate [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.