Fair winds and following seas shipmate

210525-N-PC065-1009 NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2021) Senior Chief Damage Controlman Chuck Harville (right) presents Chief Gunner's Mate Alejandro MartinezRodriguez with a gift from the chiefs’ mess as MartinezRodriguez departs the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) for the final time, May 25, 2021. Sailors who complete a full tour of duty aboard the Arlington are afforded the option to be "rung off" the ship prior to a permanent change of station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
