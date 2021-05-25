210525-N-PC065-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2021) Chief Gunner's Mate Alejandro MartinezRodriguez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), receives a custom-made trident before departing the ship for the final time, May 25, 2021. Sailors who complete a full tour of duty aboard the Arlington are afforded the option to be "rung off" the ship prior to a permanent change of station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6662160
|VIRIN:
|210525-N-PC065-1002
|Resolution:
|6454x4303
|Size:
|697.39 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fair winds and following seas shipmate [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
