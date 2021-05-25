Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fair winds and following seas shipmate [Image 1 of 3]

    Fair winds and following seas shipmate

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210525-N-PC065-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (May 25, 2021) Chief Gunner's Mate Alejandro MartinezRodriguez, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), receives a custom-made trident before departing the ship for the final time, May 25, 2021. Sailors who complete a full tour of duty aboard the Arlington are afforded the option to be "rung off" the ship prior to a permanent change of station. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

