Resolute Sentinel 21: Anesthesiologists play critical role in life-changing surgeries

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dan Sehrt, an anesthesiologist with the 711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, prepares to intubate a patient before surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 21, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

