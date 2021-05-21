U.S. Air Force Maj. Dan Sehrt, an anesthesiologist with the 711th Human Performance Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, prepares to intubate a patient before surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 21, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase the U.S. military’s medical and operational readiness while helping local citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)
|05.21.2021
|05.25.2021 08:05
|6661602
|210521-F-GK873-093
|2100x1500
|323.59 KB
|CHOLUTECA, HN
|3
|0
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Anesthesiologists play critical role in life-changing surgeries [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
