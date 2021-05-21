Resolute Sentinel 21: Anesthesiologists play critical role in life-changing surgeries

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kimpreet Kaur, an anesthesiologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, anesthetizes a patient before surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 21, 2021. Military engagements like Resolute Sentinel 21 strengthen the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Honduras and carry on the legacy of previous exercises like New Horizons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

