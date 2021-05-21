Resolute Sentinel 21: Anesthesiologists play critical role in life-changing surgeries

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kimpreet Kaur, an anesthesiologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, uses a timer on her phone to calculate fluids for a patient during surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 21, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

