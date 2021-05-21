Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Anesthesiologists play critical role in life-changing surgeries [Image 1 of 3]

    Resolute Sentinel 21: Anesthesiologists play critical role in life-changing surgeries

    CHOLUTECA, HONDURAS

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kimpreet Kaur, an anesthesiologist with the 59th Medical Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, uses a timer on her phone to calculate fluids for a patient during surgery at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras, May 21, 2021. U.S. military doctors arrived in Choluteca for a urologic surgical readiness exercise to provide essential surgeries to pre-selected Honduran patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Location: CHOLUTECA, HN 
    This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Anesthesiologists play critical role in life-changing surgeries [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

