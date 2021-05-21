210521-N-OA516-1155
SAN DIEGO (May 21, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, administers the oath of office during the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) San Diego graduation ceremony. NROTC San Diego held its ceremony for the Navy and Marine Corps’ newest commissioned officers aboard the USS Midway Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 19:11
|Photo ID:
|6661053
|VIRIN:
|210521-N-OA516-1155
|Resolution:
|2173x1449
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Adm. Kitchener Commissions Newest NROTC San Diego Graduates [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
