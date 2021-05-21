Vice Adm. Kitchener Commissions Newest NROTC San Diego Graduates

210521-N-OA516-1122

SAN DIEGO (May 21, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, gives remarks at the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) San Diego graduation ceremony. NROTC San Diego held its ceremony for the Navy and Marine Corps’ newest commissioned officers aboard the USS Midway Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US