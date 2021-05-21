Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Commissions Newest NROTC San Diego Graduates [Image 2 of 4]

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Commissions Newest NROTC San Diego Graduates

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210521-N-OA516-1122
    SAN DIEGO (May 21, 2021) Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, gives remarks at the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) San Diego graduation ceremony. NROTC San Diego held its ceremony for the Navy and Marine Corps’ newest commissioned officers aboard the USS Midway Museum. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

