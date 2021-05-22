USS America conducts RAS with JS Hamana

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE-424) prepares to receive the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) alongside for a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby M. Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 19:05
|Photo ID:
|6661047
|VIRIN:
|210522-N-QM905-1007
|Resolution:
|2471x3706
|Size:
|764.23 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
