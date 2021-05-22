PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE-424), right, sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6661040 VIRIN: 210522-N-DB724-1258 Resolution: 4575x3050 Size: 2.71 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America conducts RAS with JS Hamana [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.