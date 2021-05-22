Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America conducts RAS with JS Hamana [Image 8 of 13]

    USS America conducts RAS with JS Hamana

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 22, 2021) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force replenishment ship JS Hamana (AOE-424), left, sails alongside the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 19:04
    Photo ID: 6661044
    VIRIN: 210522-N-DB724-1390
    Resolution: 5127x3418
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    RAS
    JMSDF
    replenishment-at-sea
    USS America (LHA 6)
    JS Hamana (AOE 424)

