75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gage Henderson, a loadmaster assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, cuts cargo free during a combat airdrop operation over East Africa, May 22, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

