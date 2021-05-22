U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Patrick Halloran, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, flies a combat airdrop mission over East Africa, May 22, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6660919
|VIRIN:
|210522-F-UN842-0257
|Resolution:
|5265x3503
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
