Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa [Image 9 of 15]

    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kenneth Koonz, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, flies a combat airdrop mission over East Africa, May 22, 2021. The 75th EAS supports Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with medical evacuations, disaster relief, humanitarian and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6660922
    VIRIN: 210522-F-UN842-382
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa
    75th EAS Conducts Combat Airdrop in East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airdrop
    AFRICOM
    1CTCS
    C-130J
    Super Hercules
    75EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT