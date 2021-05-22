USS Sioux City Sailors Conduct Operations in the Pilot House In-port

210522-N-RL695-1226

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - (May 22, 2021) -- Lt. Jacob Ware, front, and Lt. j.g. Sean Hinchey, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), conduct operations in the pilot house while the ship is in port Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for a brief stop for refueling and replenishment, May 22, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

