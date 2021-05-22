210522-N-RL695-1066

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - (May 22, 2021) -- Logistics Specialist Seaman Francisco Villagomez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), prepares to conduct sea and anchor detail as the ship pulls into port Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for a brief stop for refueling and replenishment, May 22, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 15:49 Photo ID: 6660814 VIRIN: 210522-N-RL695-1066 Resolution: 5538x3692 Size: 698.15 KB Location: DO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Marianne Guemo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.