    USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Sioux City Sailor Conducts Sea and Anchor Detail

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marianne Guemo 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210522-N-RL695-1066
    SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - (May 22, 2021) -- Logistics Specialist Seaman Francisco Villagomez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), prepares to conduct sea and anchor detail as the ship pulls into port Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for a brief stop for refueling and replenishment, May 22, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
