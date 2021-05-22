USS Sioux City Sailor Prepares Ship to Pull in

210522-N-RL695-1062

SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - (May 22, 2021) -- Culinary Specialist Seaman Kalob Rider, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), feeds line through a scuttle, as the ship pulls into Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for a brief stop for refueling and replenishment, May 22, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)

