    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Graduating Sailors march in formation during their pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6660384
    VIRIN: 210520-N-BM202-2265
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 21, 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    graduation
    pass-in-review

