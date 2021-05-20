Graduating Sailors march in formation during their pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
05.20.2021
05.24.2021
|6660386
|210520-N-BM202-2271
|7528x5150
|4.25 MB
GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|0
|0
This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 21, 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
