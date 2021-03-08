NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Receives Award for Acquisitions Excellence

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk Contracting Department COVID Contracting Team was announced as the winner of the 2021 Department of the Navy Acquisition Excellence Awards in the field acquisition category August 3.



According to Contracting Department Deputy Director Jordan Dorsey, the team provided contracting actions on a variety of products and services relating to safety during the pandemic, ranging from lodging for incoming midshipmen and recruits to cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for afloat and ashore units Navy-wide. NAVSUP FLC Norfolk led the entire Navy, executing the highest number of contract actions for COVID support.



“This award is testament to the flexibility, resiliency and commitment of our NAVSUP FLC Norfolk COVID contracting team who, in spite of their own COVID challenges, leaned in to provide our mission partners the support needed to assure continuance of officer and enlisted accessions training and operational force generation allowing for uninterrupted naval operations worldwide.” said NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Commanding Officer Capt. Julie Treanor. “Embodying the CNO’s priorities to ensure the health of the force and operational readiness, these phenomenal professionals rapidly transitioned to the new environment and provided over 310 expedited contract actions valued at over 50 million dollars for a wide array of urgent pandemic related supplies and services, while simultaneously adjusting to safety protocols for their own workforce.”



Collaboration with mission partners resulted in unique and expedited acquisition strategies, needed to overcome multiple logistical challenges.



“Processing time was greatly accelerated, resulting in awards within hours or days vice months,” Dorsey explained.



He added that one of the biggest challenges the team faced was providing lodging and sustenance for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group’s restriction of movement (ROM) prior to their deployments. They executed seven contract actions, enabling multiple ships to deploy safely during the pandemic.



Dorsey says the Contracting Department provided for similar services to Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, supporting ROM efforts for nearly 20 thousand recruits.



The COVID Contracting Team also executed 15 actions valued at more than $5 million to facilitate distance learning and social distancing efforts at the United States Naval Academy. This included an outdoor temperature controlled dining facility and additional off campus housing facilities to allow for rooms in the barracks to be used to sequester COVID positive students.



The team also set up a long term solution for ships on the entire east coast with an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract valued at $30 million to allow ships to continue pre-deployment ROM periods for their Sailors.



Dorsey added that the Contracting Department awarded all of these contracts and the entire $2.4 billion in overall awarded contracts while transitioning to a full time telework environment for its nearly 300 person workforce while maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction.



“Our robust training program ensures we have a team ready to process whatever comes their way and their focus on customer service and dedication to our mission meant they were willing to work late nights and weekends to ensure the warfighter got what was needed, when it was needed,” Dorsey said.



This is the second Department of the Navy Acquisition Excellence Award for the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting Department, having taken home the prize in the same category in 2018.



“I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Dorsey. “Time and again they prove they are the best group of contracting professionals in the Navy,” said Dorsey.

