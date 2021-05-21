Airmen from the 4th Operations Group salute the flag during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2021. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a new commanding officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 11:32 Photo ID: 6660229 VIRIN: 210521-F-HV022-1035 Resolution: 5603x3740 Size: 1.74 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th OG AoC [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.