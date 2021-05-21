Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th OG AoC [Image 3 of 3]

    4th OG AoC

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, left, hands the guidon to Col. Michael Alfaro, 4th Operations Group commander, right, during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2021. The primary purpose of a change or assumption of command ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formal command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

