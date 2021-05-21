Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, left, hands the guidon to Col. Michael Alfaro, 4th Operations Group commander, right, during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2021. The primary purpose of a change or assumption of command ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formal command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 11:33 Photo ID: 6660231 VIRIN: 210521-F-HV022-1062 Resolution: 5217x3483 Size: 1.48 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th OG AoC [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.