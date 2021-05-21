Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th OG AoC [Image 2 of 3]

    4th OG AoC

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Michael Alfaro, 4th Operations Group commander, receives his first salute as the 4th OG commander,during an assumption of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 21, 2021. Alfaro is in command of 1,875 officer, enlisted, and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 11:33
    Photo ID: 6660230
    VIRIN: 210521-F-HV022-1106
    Resolution: 5282x3526
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th OG AoC [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th OG AoC
    4th OG AoC
    4th OG AoC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    AOC
    4OG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT