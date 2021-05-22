Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors decorate cemetery for Memorial Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors decorate cemetery for Memorial Day

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210522-N-RB168-0202 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (May 22, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Breiding, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, places flags at veteran gravesites at the Sewickley Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. More than 30 volunteers gathered to decorate more than 1000 gravesites during the event coordinated by Vietnam Veterans of America. The group placed more than 1600 total flags at multiple cemeteries in the surrounding area over the course of the week. NTAG Pittsburgh’s role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s active and reserve components. NTAG Pittsburgh oversees Navy recruiting efforts over approximately 65,000 square miles of territory, across the states of Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    This work, Sailors decorate cemetery for Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

