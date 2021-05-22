Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors decorate cemetery for Memorial Day

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210522-N-RB168-0187 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (May 22, 2021) – Janyce Dorwarth of, Martins Ferry, Ohio, places a flag at veteran gravesites at the Sewickley Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. More than 30 volunteers gathered to decorate more than 1000 gravesites during the event coordinated by Vietnam Veterans of America. The group placed more than 1600 total flags at multiple cemeteries in the surrounding area over the course of the week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors decorate cemetery for Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MEMORIALDAY #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

