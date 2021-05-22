Sailors decorate cemetery for Memorial Day

210522-N-RB168-0215 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (May 22, 2021) – Jordan Jablonski, from South Fayette Pa., places flags at veteran gravesites at the Sewickley Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day weekend. More than 30 volunteers gathered to decorate more than 1000 gravesites during the event coordinated by Vietnam Veterans of America. The group placed more than 1600 total flags at multiple cemeteries in the surrounding area over the course of the week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

