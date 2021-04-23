SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 23, 2021) – Matt Tobin, Supervisor, Trident Refit Facility (TRFB) Radar Depot, presents a BPS-16 radar mast to (from left to right) Cmdr. Darrin Barber, Repair Officer, TRFB, Stephen Skaw, Weapons repair Department Head, TRFB, Capt. Robert Figgs, Commanding Officer, TRFB, and Vice Adm. William Galinis, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, during a tour at TRFB on April 23. Galinis visited TRFB and other commands in the Northwest region to learn about the status of various maintenance availabilities and to discuss process improvement and transformation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristin L. Carver/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 11:30 Photo ID: 6660193 VIRIN: 210423-N-OY473-011 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.09 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSEA Commander Visits Trident Refit Facility Bangor [Image 3 of 3], by Kristin Carver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.