    NAVSEA Commander Visits Trident Refit Facility Bangor [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSEA Commander Visits Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Kristin Carver 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 23, 2021) – Vice Adm. William Galinis (right), Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, talks with with Capt. Robert Figgs (left), Commanding Officer, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), and Edward Ingles (center), Executive Director, TRFB, during a tour at TRFB on April 23. Galinis visited TRFB and other commands in the Northwest region to learn about the status of various maintenance availabilities and to discuss process improvement and transformation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristin L. Carver/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSEA Commander Visits Trident Refit Facility Bangor [Image 3 of 3], by Kristin Carver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    Naval Sea Systems Command
    NAVSEA
    TRFB
    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

