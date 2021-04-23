NAVSEA Commander Visits Trident Refit Facility Bangor

SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 23, 2021) – Vice Adm. William Galinis (right), Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, talks with with Capt. Robert Figgs (left), Commanding Officer, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), and Edward Ingles (center), Executive Director, TRFB, during a tour at TRFB on April 23. Galinis visited TRFB and other commands in the Northwest region to learn about the status of various maintenance availabilities and to discuss process improvement and transformation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristin L. Carver/released)

