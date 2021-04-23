NAVSEA Commander Visits Trident Refit Facility Bangor

SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 23, 2021) – Vince Stamper, Lean Process Improvement Manger, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB) discusses plasma blast tooling with Vice Adm. William Galinis, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, after a demonstration at TRFB on April 23. Galinis visited TRFB and other commands in the Northwest region to learn about the status of various maintenance availabilities and to discuss process improvement and transformation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristin L. Carver/released)

