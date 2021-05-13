U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Josh Dane, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance technician, cuts into concrete during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2021. Dane and other Airmen from Spangdahlem Air Base joined forces with Ramstein’s 786 Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen for a week-long training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 08:12 Photo ID: 6659825 VIRIN: 210513-F-WY074-0048 Resolution: 5396x3490 Size: 2.58 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen participate in RADR training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.