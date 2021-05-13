A U.S. Air Force Airman from Spangdahlem Air Base’s 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron uses an excavator during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2021. The Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team begins operations by removing debris from around the craters which need to be repaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 08:12
|Photo ID:
|6659824
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-WY074-0015
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Airmen participate in RADR training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen participate in RADR training
LEAVE A COMMENT