A U.S. Air Force Airman from Spangdahlem Air Base’s 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron uses an excavator during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2021. The Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery team begins operations by removing debris from around the craters which need to be repaired. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 08:12 Photo ID: 6659824 VIRIN: 210513-F-WY074-0015 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.15 MB Location: RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen participate in RADR training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.