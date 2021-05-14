Airmen participate in RADR training

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron uses an excavator to break up concrete during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2021. The training consisted of Airmen from both Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)

