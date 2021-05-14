A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron uses an excavator to break up concrete during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2021. The training consisted of Airmen from both Ramstein and Spangdahlem Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor Rhynes)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 08:12
|Photo ID:
|6659823
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-WY074-0224
|Resolution:
|4184x3053
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Airmen participate in RADR training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Trevor Rhynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen participate in RADR training
LEAVE A COMMENT