Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Front 21 [Image 4 of 4]

    Dynamic Front 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An Italian soldier assigned 132nd Field Artillery Regiment observes fire position in a Howitzer PzH2000 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 18, 2021 during Dynamic Front 21. The exercise includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 06:53
    Photo ID: 6659753
    VIRIN: 210518-A-BA691-0010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.71 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dynamic Front 21
    Dynamic Front 21
    Dynamic Front 21
    Dynamic Front 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    DynamicFront
    TraintoWin
    FiresShock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT