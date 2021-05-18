Italian soldiers assigned 132nd Field Artillery Regiment take a group photo in front of a Howitzer PzH2000 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 18, 2021 during Dynamic Front 21. The exercise includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 06:52 Photo ID: 6659751 VIRIN: 210518-A-BA691-0006 Resolution: 7749x5166 Size: 23.12 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dynamic Front 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.