Italian soldiers assigned 132nd Field Artillery Regiment maneuver in a Howitzer PzH2000 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 18, 2021 during Dynamic Front 21. The exercise includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 06:52
|Photo ID:
|6659750
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-BA691-0002
|Resolution:
|7401x4934
|Size:
|21.2 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
