HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

HMS Dragon a Royal Navy type 45 destroyer carried out a successful firing of both her 20mm Phalanx close defense weapons off the Hebrides during the NATO exercise At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021. ASD/FS is a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet.

(Image from the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon/ courtesy of the Royal Navy)

