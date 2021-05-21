HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

HMS Dragon a Royal Navy type 45 destroyer carried out a successful firing of both her 20mm Phalanx close defense weapons off the Hebrides during the NATO exercise At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021. ASD/FS is a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet.
(Image from the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon/ courtesy of the Royal Navy)
Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 06:21
Location:
|AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
