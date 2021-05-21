Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    HMS Dragon a Royal Navy type 45 destroyer carried out a successful firing of both her 20mm Phalanx close defense weapons off the Hebrides during the NATO exercise At-Sea Demo Formidable Shield 2021. ASD/FS is a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet.
    (Image from the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon/ courtesy of the Royal Navy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 06:21
    Photo ID: 6659749
    VIRIN: 210521-O-BF001-0005
    Resolution: 6387x4304
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    Surface Ship
    hms dragon
    type 45
    exercise formidable shield 2021

