Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 2 of 4]

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

    AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    HMS Dragon one of the Royal Navy 's state of the art Type 45 destroyers carries out a live fire of her starboard 30mm cannon 22 May 20212021 during Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 (ASD/FS). ASD/FS is a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet.
    (Image from the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon/ courtesy of the Royal Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 06:21
    Photo ID: 6659747
    VIRIN: 210522-O-BF001-0076
    Resolution: 6152x4101
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: AT SEA, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021
    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021
    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021
    HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    UK
    Surface Ship
    hms dragon
    Formidable Shield
    type 45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT