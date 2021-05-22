HMS Dragon - Exercise Formidable Shield 2021

HMS Dragon one of the Royal Navy 's state of the art Type 45 destroyers carries out a live fire of her starboard 30mm cannon 22 May 20212021 during Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 (ASD/FS). ASD/FS is a joint live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet.
(Image from the Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon/ courtesy of the Royal Navy)
