New Patriot Missile Storage Facility unveiled in Okinawa

Col. Thomas J. Verell, Japan District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander; Lt. Col. Rosanna Clemente, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment commander; employees of the Japan District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and contractors from the Nishimatsu Construction Company gather in front of a Patriot missile launching station. The 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment celebrated the unveiling of the first Patriot Missile Storage Facility in Japan during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 19.

