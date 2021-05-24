New Patriot Missile Storage Facility unveiled in Okinawa

Col. Thomas J. Verell, Japan District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander; Lt. Col. Rosanna Clemente, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment commander; employees of the Japan District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and contractors from the Nishimatsu Construction Company gather in front of a Patriot missile launching station. The 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment celebrated the unveiling of the first Patriot Missile Storage Facility in Japan during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 19.
