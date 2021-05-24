New Patriot Missile Storage Facility unveiled in Okinawa

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Thomas J. Verell, Japan District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander, and Lt. Col. Rosanna Clemente, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment commander, cut the ribbon during the Patriot Missile Storage Facility ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the unveiling of the first MSF at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 19, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 03:13
    Photo ID: 6659657
    VIRIN: 210519-A-DA123-003
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 386.21 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
