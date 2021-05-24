New Patriot Missile Storage Facility unveiled in Okinawa, Japan

Col. Thomas J. Verell, Japan District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commander, and Lt. Col. Rosanna Clemente, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment commander, cut the ribbon during the Patriot Missile Storage Facility ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the unveiling of the first MSF at Kadena Air Base, Japan May 19, 2021.
