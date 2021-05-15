Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Paint Bulkhead

210515-N-IP743-1000 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Elisha Miller, from Tampa, Fla., paints a bulkhead as part of regular ship maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

