210515-N-IP743-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2021) Electricians Mate 2nd Class Renz Corpuz, from Mundelein, Ill., paints a bulkhead as part of regular ship maintenance aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 01:17
|Photo ID:
|6659551
|VIRIN:
|210515-N-IP743-1001
|Resolution:
|5404x4020
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|MUNDELEIN, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Paint Bulkhead [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT