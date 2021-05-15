Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Stands Watch Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailor Stands Watch Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brett Cote 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210515-N-IP743-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 15, 2021) Seaman Jesse Walker, from Montgomery, Ala., stands lookout watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 01:16
    Photo ID: 6659549
    VIRIN: 210515-N-IP743-0001
    Resolution: 6530x4417
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Stands Watch Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Stands Watch Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69)
    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Paint Bulkhead
    Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Paint Bulkhead

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    underway
    watch standing
    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT