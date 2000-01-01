Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th Troop Command Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 2]

    97th Troop Command Change of Responsibility

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Sgt. James Bunn 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Allison Kerbo presents a bouquet of red roses to Monique Thalman, Command Sgt. Maj. Richard G. Thalman’s spouse, during the 97th Troop Command change of responsibility ceremony, May 23, 2021 at Camp Williams, Utah. The red roses represent the love and admiration and gratitude of the Soldiers of the unit for Mrs. Thalman for her support while her husband served as the senior enlisted advisor of the unit. Command Sgt. Maj. Thalman passed responsibility of the 97th TC to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Brown during the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021
    Photo ID: 6659455
    VIRIN: 210523-Z-BS297-0004
    Resolution: 4495x2997
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97th Troop Command Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 2], by SGT James Bunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    97th Troop Command Change of Responsibility

    TAGS

    Command Sergeant Major
    Change of Responsibility
    Utah National Guard
    97th Troop Command
    UTNG

