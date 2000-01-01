Sgt. 1st Class Allison Kerbo presents a bouquet of red roses to Monique Thalman, Command Sgt. Maj. Richard G. Thalman’s spouse, during the 97th Troop Command change of responsibility ceremony, May 23, 2021 at Camp Williams, Utah. The red roses represent the love and admiration and gratitude of the Soldiers of the unit for Mrs. Thalman for her support while her husband served as the senior enlisted advisor of the unit. Command Sgt. Maj. Thalman passed responsibility of the 97th TC to Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Brown during the ceremony.

by SGT James Bunn