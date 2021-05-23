97th Troop Command Change of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Major Richard G. Thalman passes the 97th Troop Command colors to Colonel Tammy E. Manwaring during a change of responsibility ceremony May 23, 2021 at Camp Williams, Utah. By passing the unit’s colors to the commander Thalman symbolically yields his responsibility as the unit’s command sergeant major, allowing incoming Command Sgt. Major Richard Brown to take over as the senior enlisted Soldier of the 97th Troop Command.

