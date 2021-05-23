Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th Troop Command Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 2]

    97th Troop Command Change of Responsibility

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Bunn 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Major Richard G. Thalman passes the 97th Troop Command colors to Colonel Tammy E. Manwaring during a change of responsibility ceremony May 23, 2021 at Camp Williams, Utah. By passing the unit’s colors to the commander Thalman symbolically yields his responsibility as the unit’s command sergeant major, allowing incoming Command Sgt. Major Richard Brown to take over as the senior enlisted Soldier of the 97th Troop Command.

    Command Sergeant Major
    Change of Responsibility
    Utah National Guard
    97th Troop Command
    UTNG

