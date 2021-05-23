210523-N-WY048-1122 SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) returns to homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Somerset, a part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego May 23 after a deployment to U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th Fleets where they served as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hector Carrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 18:22 Photo ID: 6659224 VIRIN: 210523-N-WY048-1122 Resolution: 4949x3712 Size: 997.22 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Somerset returns to San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hector Carrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.