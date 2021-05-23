Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Somerset returns to San Diego [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Somerset returns to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hector Carrera 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210523-N-WY048-1223 SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2021) Sailors depart Amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) following its return to homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Somerset, a part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego May 23 after a deployment to U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th Fleets where they served as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hector Carrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 18:22
    Photo ID: 6659223
    VIRIN: 210523-N-WY048-1223
    Resolution: 4479x2519
    Size: 860.52 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset returns to San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hector Carrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Somerset returns to San Diego
    USS Somerset returns to San Diego
    USS Somerset returns to San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Somerset
    LPD 25
    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT