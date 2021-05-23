USS Somerset returns to San Diego

210523-N-WY048-1223 SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2021) Sailors depart Amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) following its return to homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Somerset, a part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego May 23 after a deployment to U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th Fleets where they served as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hector Carrera)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6659223
|VIRIN:
|210523-N-WY048-1223
|Resolution:
|4479x2519
|Size:
|860.52 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
