210523-N-WY048-1281 SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Cord Fraizer greets his family following Amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset’s (LPD 25) return to homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Somerset, a part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego May 23 after a deployment to U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th Fleets where they served as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hector Carrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6659222 VIRIN: 210523-N-WY048-1281 Resolution: 4949x3712 Size: 895.52 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Somerset returns to San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Hector Carrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.