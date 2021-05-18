Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 7 of 8]

    POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Air Mobility Command petroleum, oils and lubricants airman pumps fuel into a Fuels Operational Readiness Capability Equipment mobile fuel bladder at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Oscoda, Michigan, May 18, 2021. FORCE is a 210,000-gallon bladder that is generally setup in deployed environments, negating the need to build hardened tanks or bring fuel trucks, while simultaneously reducing the overall footprint by not leaving hardened facilities behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 14:55
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
