An Air Mobility Command petroleum, oils and lubricants airman pumps fuel into a Fuels Operational Readiness Capability Equipment mobile fuel bladder at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Oscoda, Michigan, May 18, 2021. FORCE is a 210,000-gallon bladder that is generally setup in deployed environments, negating the need to build hardened tanks or bring fuel trucks, while simultaneously reducing the overall footprint by not leaving hardened facilities behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 14:55
|Location:
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian
