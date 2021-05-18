POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian

Air Mobility Command petroleum, oils and lubricants Airmen pump fuel into a Fuels Operational Readiness Capability Equipment mobile fuel bladder during Exercise Mobility Guardian at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Oscoda, Michigan, May 18, 2021. The 210,000-gallon fuel bladder is designed to be used in an austere location to refuel aircraft and mobile fuel trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

