Air Mobility Command petroleum, oils and lubricants Airmen pump fuel into a Fuels Operational Readiness Capability Equipment mobile fuel bladder during Exercise Mobility Guardian at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Oscoda, Michigan, May 18, 2021. The 210,000-gallon fuel bladder is designed to be used in an austere location to refuel aircraft and mobile fuel trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|05.18.2021
|05.23.2021 14:55
|OSCODA-WURTSMITH AIRPORT, MI, US
POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian
