    POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 8 of 8]

    POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian

    OSCODA-WURTSMITH AIRPORT, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Command petroleum, oils and lubricants Airmen pump fuel into a Fuels Operational Readiness Capability Equipment mobile fuel bladder during Exercise Mobility Guardian at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Oscoda, Michigan, May 18, 2021. The 210,000-gallon fuel bladder is designed to be used in an austere location to refuel aircraft and mobile fuel trucks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6659053
    VIRIN: 210518-F-ZA639-1439
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: OSCODA-WURTSMITH AIRPORT, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POL drives ACE during Exercise Mobility Guardian [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuels
    ACE
    POL
    MG21

